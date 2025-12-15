Damian Priest recently opened up about reuniting with Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown, revealing how the idea for their one-night comeback as The Terror Twins came together behind the scenes.

On the December 12 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Priest and Ripley reunited to team in a mixed tag team match against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega. The pairing marked a rare reunion for the former allies, with The Terror Twins picking up the win in the bout.

The match came together while Priest was in the middle of an ongoing issue with Black, which eventually expanded to include Vega. Speaking on Delivering Happiness in an interview recorded prior to SmackDown, Priest explained that the mixed tag match was actually Ripley’s idea.

“Yeah, man, it’s pretty cool,” Priest began. “I’ve been in a feud for a minute with Aleister Black and then he got his wife involved. On SmackDown, I’m on my own kind of thing, but Rhea, it was her idea.”

Priest continued, “She pitched it and she was like, ‘how about I come in, I’ll help you out, and let’s do a mixed tag team match. It would be me and you against them two,’ and I was like, I’m pretty sure the company is going to like that, and the fans would definitely like that. The Terror Twins back together. So that’s happening this Friday.”

A simple pitch.

And an easy sell.

The brief reunion gave fans another glimpse of Priest and Ripley’s chemistry, while also adding a unique wrinkle to Priest’s rivalry with Black on the SmackDown brand.

