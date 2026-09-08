WWE and Disney could be working together on some special events in 2027.

TKO COO Mark Shapiro revealed during Tuesday’s Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference that WWE and The Walt Disney Company are discussing ways to bring their respective audiences together next year.

The subject came up while Shapiro was discussing WWE’s advertising and sponsorship business. Revenue in that area is currently down year-over-year, which Shapiro attributed in part to WWE holding more international events. He expects the figure to finish the year approximately 20% higher than 2025.

Shapiro pointed to WWE’s family audience as an attractive demographic for advertisers.

“When it comes to going after families, that’s our audience,” Shapiro said. “I think advertisers are starting to see that.”

That led Shapiro to reveal that WWE and Disney are already discussing potential special events for 2027.

“Frankly, I’m excited about 2027,” Shapiro continued. “We’re working with the Walt Disney Company on some special events around Disney and WWE and bringing those two audiences together since, of course, what do they have in common? Family.”

Disney-owned ESPN is entering the second year of its five-year domestic media rights agreement with WWE, which gives ESPN Unlimited exclusive U.S. rights to WWE premium live events.

Shapiro also discussed WWE premium live event viewership during the conference.

According to the TKO Chief Operating Officer, the company expects WWE PLE numbers to improve now that YouTube TV subscribers are able to access ESPN Unlimited as part of their subscription.

Also during the appearance, Mark Shapiro recent WWE Superstar pay cuts and Saudi Arabia’s growing demand for WWE events.