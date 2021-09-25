It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager Jake Roberts was dealing with some undisclosed health issues, which is why The Snake has been absent from weekly AEW programming.

In an update from Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, Roberts recently underwent foot surgery and was at home recovering. The reason for the surgery was to insert pins into his toes, with the report mentioning that he has since been cleared and could return to AEW television as early as this week.

Roberts came into AEW back in 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. He immediately introduced his client, former IWGP United States champion, Lance Archer.