Two WWE stars who have been noticeably absent from programming is Mustafa Ali and former world champion Kofi Kingston.

According to Fightful Select, this is because Kingston and Ali are on paternity leave after both men recently welcomed another child into the world. Ali had asked WWE for the leave of absence a few weeks ago and it was approved. He was originally supposed to be at Survivor Series but internally the company had enough names for the battle royal. Kingston also got his leave approved by WWE. His New Day brothers, Big E and Xavier Woods, have been feuding with the Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos) on SmackDown.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to send a congratulations to Kingston and Ali.