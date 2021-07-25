Yesterday Major League Wrestling aired their highly-anticipated Battle Riot III matchup, which took place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. One star who was noticeably absent from the show was Richard Holliday.

According to PW Insider, Holliday was set to compete but earlier in the taping he got busted open hardway. While he was still willing and planning to enter the elimination matchup the company doctor decided to be cautious and send him to the hospital to check him for a concussion.

You can watch the full Battle Riot III below.