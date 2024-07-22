This past Saturday’s AEW Collision took place from the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, one of many shows that will happen at the venue as a part of a residency for the promotion’s Saturday program. Some noticeable production changes has been made, including Collision’s theme song changing from Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Figthing” to an original theme made by Mikey Ruckus.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, this was a cost-saving decision, and fans should expect some more cutbacks from the program. The assumption is that all of those additional assets will go into AEW’s primary flaghsip program, Dynamite, as that show still tours.

If you missed it, the new AEW Collision theme can be heard below.