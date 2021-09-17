Andrade El Idolo turned on advisor Chavo Guerrero on last week’s episode of AEW Rampage because Guerrero got involved in the match. The weeks prior to this, Chavo was part of Andrade’s team for a matter of weeks.

The reason why this angle took place on this show is due to Guerrero getting ready to start filming the second season of “Young Rock.” Guerrero works as a wrestling coordinator for the show.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “When Tony Khan brought in Guerrero for Andrade, and “Young Rock” was renewed , they came up with an agreement where Guerrero would work through All Out and then they would blow off the character. After the filming of season two, Guerrero is expected back to AEW.”