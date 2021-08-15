Last night WWE ran a live event from Charlotte North Carolina and had heavily advertised a matchup for the hometown hero, Charlotte Flair, who was set to take on Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat showdown. However, the Queen ended up not appearing on the card.

That’s because Charlotte was in Mexico City to attend AAA’s TripleMania XXIX pay per view, where her fiancé Andrade El Idolo challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega championship. Lucha-libre legend shared a photo on his personal Twitter along with Charlotte, and the Nature Boy Ric Flair, who accompanied El Idolo to the ring.

⁦@wwedivafan2017⁩ classy & cool Ric Flair is the GOAT

End of discussion Thank you for tonight ⁦@WWERicFlair⁩ pic.twitter.com/XeAo9MBxz0 — Konnan (@Konnan5150) August 15, 2021

The latest Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Charlotte most likely asked for the night-off to attend the show, which WWE most likely granted. She did NOT appear on the broadcast as that obviously would have been a breach of her WWE contract.