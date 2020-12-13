IMPACT star Doc Gallows was not present at the most recent set of television tapings for the promotion.

According to PW Insider, the reason the current tag champion was missing was due to an acting role. Details of the project have yet to be revealed, but he has mentioned in past interviews that he hopes to work on more projects outside of wrestling.

Gallows’ partner, Karl Anderson, worked last night’s IMPACT Rebellion event, where he defeated The North’s Ethan Page. He and Gallows defeated Page and Josh Alexander for the IMPACT tag titles at the November 14th Turning Point special.