PW Insider has released several notes on AEW following last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

-Many fans were quick to notice the absence of main play-by-play man Excalibur, who was replaced at the commentary table by Taz. It was noted that Excalibur was given the day off because he is getting married in a few days.

-AEW will be taping their episodes of their Friday program, Rampage, immediately after their live broadcasts of Dynamite from Newark, New Jersey, and Queens in the upcoming weeks. That includes their Dynamite Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium.