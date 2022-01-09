Impact Wrestling decided to go with Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match as the headliner of the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night.

Fightful Select reports the promotion planned for the match to headline since at least last week as they wanted it to serve as a surprise. One source compared it to the X Division main eventing Unbreakable 2005 as the most buzzworthy match on the show.

Impact officials that spoke with the media outlet believe James does not have an exclusive deal with the company, and there are several others who have similar agreements.

James was just announced as a Women’s Royal Rumble Match entrant while Purrazzo is slated to challenge for the ROH Women’s Title soon. This marks the first time in Impact history that a women’s match has headlined a PPV.