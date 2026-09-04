Andrade El Idolo apparently isn’t in any hurry to cash in the AEW World Championship opportunity he earned at All In.

As previously reported, AEW announced this past Wednesday on Dynamite that World Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against Jon Moxley at All Out later this month.

The announcement raised questions about Andrade, who earned a future AEW World Championship opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London last weekend.

The current storyline is that Andrade isn’t rushing to use his title opportunity. Instead, his immediate focus remains on defending the AEW National Championship, meaning his pursuit of the World title could be put on hold for some time.

Under the stipulation attached to Andrade’s Casino Gauntlet victory, he must provide one week’s notice before cashing in his championship opportunity. That leaves open the possibility of Andrade eventually challenging either Ospreay or Moxley, depending on who emerges from All Out with the title.

MJF also remains a potential factor in the World Championship picture. A future Ospreay vs. MJF title match would give AEW another major main event, with the company seemingly positioning multiple contenders around the reigning champion.

Ospreay and Andrade were on the same side in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite, joining forces with United Empire to defeat The Dogs and The Demand in a 10-man tag team match.

Following the victory, Ospreay and Andrade shared a moment of mutual respect and shook hands while Andrade held the contract guaranteeing his future World Championship opportunity.

For now, Andrade’s attention turns back to the National Championship. He is scheduled to defend the title against Gabe Kidd on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision, airing via tape delay on Saturday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)