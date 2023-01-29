Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were announced in advance for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. However, the son of the future WWE Hall Of Famer only worked the match.

Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant, but he didn’t appear. Dominik came out as the next entrant and was wearing Rey’s mask. WWE never explained why Rey didn’t appear, although it was indicated that Dominik attacked his father to prevent him from working the Rumble.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rey was injured in his SmackDown match on Friday night with Karrion Kross, and WWE pulled him from the match.

Meltzer didn’t specify the injury or how long he’ll be out of action.