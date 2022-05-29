Samoa Joe also missed Saturday’s AEW fanfest on Saturday, but it wasn’t on purpose like MJF.
Instead, the ROH World Television Champion had a mix-up with his schedule, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Joe instead attended a voiceover session for a new project.
Joe is scheduled to face Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament tonight at AEW Double Or Nothing.
Regarding Samoa Joe missing Fanfest, he was double booked and we're told it was a miscommunication. One source indicated it was for a voiceover session.
