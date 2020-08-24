Reason Why The Hair vs Hair Stipulation Was Dropped for Sonya vs Mandy

Speaking on his weekly appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer was asked why the hair vs hair stipulation [for Sonya vs Mandy] was changed to loser leaves WWE, just a few days prior to SummerSlam. SNME also asked Meltzer if the change was made so Sonya could take a break after the events that happened last weekend.

I was told that her lawyer recommended her not showing up [to court proceedings] looking different or anything like that. They did not want her hair cut. So that is why they [WWE] dropped the hair vs hair stipulation. And I guess that maybe she’s taking some time off. But I don’t know that [for sure]. When WWE has a loser leaves town, you know how that goes. WWE doesn’t adhere to their stipulations. I don’t take them seriously and obviously she’s coming back at some point.

You can hear Meltzer discussing the hair vs segment at the 1 hour and 30 second mark (1:00:30) in the podcast embedded below. Meltzer’s entire segment runs from 56:35 – 1:07:30.