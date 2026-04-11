TNA Rebellion 2026 goes down tonight from Cleveland, Ohio.

But don’t expect one particular face at the show.

Longtime TNA authority figure Santino Marella, who was ‘suspended’ on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, surfaced via social media to write about undergoing sleep apnea surgery on Friday.

“Sleep apnoea surgery was a success,” he wrote. “In a couple weeks I’ll be sleeping properly for the first time in about 30 years.”

Marella continued, “Better recovery, better blood oxygen levels, less brain fog, more energy, less inflammation, & lower cortisol levels to start. I feel like it’s gonna be a new lease on life. Sucks pretty bad at the moment not gonna lie, but in a few days, I should begin to see the benefits. #HealthIsWealth #SleepApnea #Recovery #2ndpeak #fitinmy50s.”