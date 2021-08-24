Ring of Honor had previously announced that former multi-time tag and world champion Jay Briscoe was set to compete at this past weekend’s Glory By Honor event from the legendary 2300 arena in Philadelphia, but he was later pulled from the show without any explanation.

PW Insider reports that this was due to Briscoe being in a safety protocol for COVID-19, and was quarantined away. The publication did not specify whether he had tested positive for the virus or if he came into contact with anyone who tested positive. His brother, Mark Briscoe, did compete at the event.

We’ll keep you updated.