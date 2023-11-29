As noted, Triple H had “other business” this past Monday and was unable to attend the taping of WWE Raw in Nashville. The show was instead run by Bruce Prichard and featured the first Raw appearance of CM Punk in ten years.

PW Insider has an update on the story. The Game, along with Nick Khan, were in Los Angeles attempting to secure media rights for the flagship show Raw. Raw is the only brand that doesn’t have a home in 2024 yet. SmackDown will be returning to USA, and NXT will be airing on The CW for the first time.