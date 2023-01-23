The Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony featuring “every generation” of The Bloodline was originally scheduled for tonight’s Raw 30 anniversary show. Over the weekend, WWE nixed it, and instead, The Bloodline will hold a trial for Sami Zayn.

This comes after further issues between Sami Zayn and Reigns on last week’s SmackDown. Some fans thought this might have to do with The Rock not working a WrestleMania 39 match, but that’s not the case.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE scrapped the segment because Afa & Sika of The Wild Samoans and Rikishi could not make the show. Rikishi was sick last week, while Afa and Sika were “not ready for the trip.”

The Rock was never booked for the segment, nor did WWE change up their plans because of Vince McMahon, who returned to WWE as Executive Chairman earlier this month.