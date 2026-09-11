Upper Deck’s Rebel charity card remains available on e-Pack, while its limited autograph edition has sold out. The AEW collaboration directs all proceeds to I AM ALS and Team Gleason, both AEW Together partners.

The company lists the base card at $7.99 and says the packs will remain in its store for the rest of September. The autograph edition was limited to 1,000 copies.

The fundraiser comes as Rebel continues to receive support from the wrestling community during her battle with ALS. AEW honored her during the emotional Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite on September 9.

Purchases initially place the card in the buyer’s e-Pack collection. Upper Deck estimates physical base cards will become available to ship approximately 12 to 16 weeks after the packs leave the store, with autograph cards estimated at 14 to 18 weeks.

Collectors can enable an email notification in their e-Pack settings when their physical cards are ready for shipment. Availability and shipping details are listed on the product page.

Source: Upper Deck’s Rebel Heroic Inspirations product page.