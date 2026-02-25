Rebel has checked in with an update on her health.

The women’s wrestling star, real name Tanea Brooks, announced in November of 2025 that she has been diagnosed with a primary pulmonary lymphoma, a form of lung cancer.

She stated the following a video on her official Instagram page:

Right now I am in the hospital, but for a good reason. It’s a rehab hospital. I’ve been trying a few different rehabs, and I’m just not getting great results, so I was able to, while I’m waiting for my doctors to figure out what to do next – and I’ll share that with you guys when I know more. It just takes time. – But meanwhile, while I’m waiting, I was able to get into an inpatient rehab. I’m doing speech therapy for my speech, and chewing is difficult and swallowing. So I’m getting speech therapy for that. I’m getting occupational therapy for being able to raise my hands. And I’m also getting physical therapy, and that will help with my walking and my gait. Right now, I’m walking with a walker. I am able to walk without the walker, but I am a big fall risk. So we just take precautions. I am able to walk with a walker and even without a walker. And some people don’t get that privilege. So it is definitely helpful being here, just by being here without the therapy. And so I am staying strong and looking to get stronger and hopefully regain some independence.

