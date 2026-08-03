Rebel has responded.

As noted, Kevin Owens took a moment to recognize someone he says has been a major source of inspiration.

After making his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam, Owens appeared on the post-show, where he closed out his interview by sending well wishes to Tanea Brooks, better known to wrestling fans as Rebel, as she continues her battle with ALS.

“There’s somebody called Tanea Brooks, who’s known to wrestling fans as Rebel,” Owens said. “She has not wrestled here but some things are bigger than wrestling.”

Owens continued by praising Brooks for the strength she has shown throughout her fight.

“She’s currently battling ALS and the way she’s doing it is so incredible,” he said. “I looked at her and what she was going through and the way she powered through it and it was truly inspirational.”

Brooks later responded to Owens’ comments on X, congratulating him on his return while thanking him for the kind words.

“Thank you KO,” she wrote. “I am proud of your return and you fighting through it to get there. Never Stop giving your everything because you are right, it can be taken away in a second.”