AEW star Rebel was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how her knee is doing after having to use crutches for weeks on television. Hear what she had to say on the subject below.

This knee right here is doing very well and I have been blessed by the lord above because it could have been so much worse. We could have had some serious damage. There is no surgery, just damaged cartilage. I just have to do a little [Physical Therapy], build the strength back up, and I’m good to go. I have to wear a brace.

