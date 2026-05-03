Rebel is feeling the love.

And it’s making a difference.

Following the emotional message shared on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Rebel has responded publicly, revealing that the outpouring of support from both fans and the company has helped lift her spirits during an incredibly difficult time.

As noted, Rebel recently announced that she has been diagnosed with terminal ALS.

During the Collision broadcast from Peoria, Illinois, Tony Schiavone took a moment on commentary to send a heartfelt message her way, while also acknowledging the many fans in attendance showing their support.

“We want Rebel to know you are a big part of AEW,” Schiavone said on the broadcast. “We are thinking about you right now. We are praying for you that you will pull through this. We got a lot of signs in the stands here tonight that says ‘Rebel, we love you. We pray for Rebel,’ and we certainly do agree with that as well.”

It was a powerful moment on the show.

The following day, Rebel took to Instagram to react, sharing a photo of Schiavone alongside Nigel McGuinness at the commentary desk while expressing her gratitude.

“Thank you to my AEW family and Tony Khan and thank you to the fans for the signs,” she wrote as the caption. “They truly lift my spirits.“