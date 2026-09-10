AEW paid an emotional tribute to Rebel during Wednesday night’s special “Rebel Heart” edition of Dynamite in Athens, Georgia.

The broadcast opened with Excalibur directing viewers to AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and I Am ALS. Rebel is battling terminal ALS, with her condition having rapidly declined.

The first segment of the night saw AEW revive “The Waiting Room,” the talk show hosted by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. during the company’s early years. Rebel, seated in a wheelchair, introduced her longtime friend and on-screen partner.

Baker thanked “Reba” and told her how good it was to see her again before introducing TBS Champion Persephone. Hikaru Shida later joined the segment, with Baker recalling the time Shida broke her nose during their rivalry.

Baker, Persephone and Shida eventually left to prepare for their six-woman tag team match. Rebel attempted to remind Baker that she had forgotten her trademark glove, setting up her involvement later in the show.

Baker, Persephone and Shida went on to face Thunder Rosa, Maya World and Hyan. Split-screen footage shown during the entrances featured AEW President Tony Khan presenting a donation to support ALS research.

Near the end of the match, Rebel made her way to ringside with Baker’s glove. Hyan nearly capitalized on the distraction by rolling Baker up, but “The Role Model” recovered and applied the Lockjaw.

As the crowd chanted Rebel’s name, Baker pointed toward her longtime friend while Hyan submitted.

Following the match, Baker reunited with Rebel at ringside and wheeled her up the entrance ramp. The back of Rebel’s wheelchair featured the words “Role Model,” a reference to Baker’s longtime nickname.

They stopped at the top of the stage as the Athens crowd gave Rebel a standing ovation and loudly chanted her name. Rebel became overwhelmed with emotion, while Baker also broke down in tears before the two departed together.

AEW then aired a video package documenting Rebel’s battle with ALS and highlighting the Rebel Heart initiative. The tribute included footage from throughout her wrestling career and messages of support from those closest to her.

Fans can learn more and contribute to the cause via AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart. You can also visit IAmALS.org.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results 9/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"Doctor, don't forget your glove!" The Waiting Room with @RebelTanea and @RealBrittBaker was back in a big, big way on Rebel Heart Dynamite, with special guests TBS Champion Persephone and @ShidaHikaru! Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/s1sfs1tS6J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

The "Roll Model" @RebelTanea is here with @RealBrittBaker's glove! Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/8WtAaH8h9E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026