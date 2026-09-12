Rebel had the time of her life on Wednesday night.

Following her memorable appearance at the show dedicated to her honor, AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite, on September 9 from Athens, GA., she took to Instagram to release what she described as a “very urgent” video message.

The special episode was branded “AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite” in honor of Brooks, who previously appeared for AEW as Rebel and Reba alongside Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Brooks has been diagnosed with terminal ALS. AEW used the event to raise awareness and encouraged viewers to visit AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and IAmALS.org for additional information.

The caption to the video message she released on Instagram reads as follows: