Rebel had the time of her life on Wednesday night.
Following her memorable appearance at the show dedicated to her honor, AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite, on September 9 from Athens, GA., she took to Instagram to release what she described as a “very urgent” video message.
The special episode was branded “AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite” in honor of Brooks, who previously appeared for AEW as Rebel and Reba alongside Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Brooks has been diagnosed with terminal ALS. AEW used the event to raise awareness and encouraged viewers to visit AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and IAmALS.org for additional information.
The caption to the video message she released on Instagram reads as follows:
PLEASE WATCH AND READ… VERY URGENT!
You’ve heard me talking about how important I AM ALS and their bill – the ACT for ALS – means to me. Renewing it will secure another $500 million for ALS research and treatment access. Even though it has unanimous support, Congress might keep pushing it off until the end of the year or longer. Please sign your name to this petition and tell them that’s not ok. ALS deserves your support, and needs it now. We can’t afford to wait. The ALS community needs hope and we need it urgently ❤️
LINK IN BIO!!! (www.iamals.org/a4apetition)
Thank you for all your support.