Rebel has kept some serious medical issues private …until now.

One-third of the former trio with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter in AEW, Rebel surfaced on social media on Sunday with several photos of herself in the hospital.

The post, which was shared via the official Instagram page of the women’s wrestling star, included the following statement:

“Next year, expect a very fit birthday bikini pic. This year has not been what I expected. I’ve kept this private until now bc I believe I’m on the up. Thank you to the very few who knew what was going on and kept it private. And for those who didn’t know, I’ll spare you the details but in short, I was hospitalized in May for a good while bc they found a mass in my lung that they couldn’t figure out what it was, turns out it’s pneumonia. A couple of ct scans found some other minor issues that I am taking care of. I feel better every day, now that I am getting a handle on these things. cheers to another trip around the sun.”

Rebel last appeared in the ring for a match in AEW back in August of 2022.