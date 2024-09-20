Rebel is on the comeback trail.

The former member of the AEW trio that included Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter recently underwent successful surgery.

The women’s wrestling star has been out of action since May of 2024 dealing with pneumonia and other health issues that resulted in her being hospitalized.

On Thursday, Rebel surfaced on social media with some photos and a statement confirming that she had undergone surgery and is now “on the mend.”

“Third time going under anesthesia in the past 4 months and I’m grateful surgery went well yesterday,” Rebel wrote via Instagram. “I’m on the mend ya’ll, and I’m excited for it.”

She added, “Can’t wait to get my strength back, and best believe I’m watching AEW Dynamite tonight and you should too.”