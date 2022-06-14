Matt Hardy’s wife Reby Hardy posted an apparent reaction related to Jeff Hardy’s latest DUI arrest and the fallout surrounding the incident.

As seen in the video below, Reby took to TikTok on Monday and revealed how she was praying for the health of her husband in Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express.

After Reby is shown praying, the video cuts to a clip of “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic, labeled as Jeff, and the joke is that she no longer has to worry about her husband being in the match as AEW stopped advertising it.

Reby has since deleted the video from her official TikTok page, but you can watch it below.

It looks like Reby’s prayers really were answered as it was reported earlier this morning that AEW officials have asked WarnerMedia to remove all promotion of Jeff, effective immediately. You can click here for that report, which includes an update on The Hardys and the weekend AAA Triplemania event. This request from AEW to Warner comes after the company stopped advertising the Triple Threat shortly after the news of Hardy’s arrest broke here on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon.

Reby was with her husband and brother-in-law at the fan signing convention on Sunday night in Orlando, which was held at a Dave & Buster’s not long before Jeff was arrested.

It was reported last night that Jeff was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after paying the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman, at around 7pm ET. His first hearing was scheduled for today at 1:30pm ET, but the hearing is now listed as cancelled.

As originally reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon, Hardy was arrested late Monday night in Volusia County, Florida and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. You can click here for the original report, along with Hardy’s mugshot photo, and you can click here for the previous update with details on why Hardy was stopped by police in the first place, and news on where he was at on Sunday evening before the arrest.

Stay tuned for more on The Hardys. You can see Reby's video below:

https://twitter.com/MindofRollins/status/1536506373302849536

