PW Mania recently conducted an interview with Reby Hardy, wife of the great Matt Hardy, where she told the publication she’s considering making an in-ring return. Check out her full thoughts on that, as well as how Matt feels about his current run in AEW, below.

Talks about a potential in-ring return:

“So you know, this is crazy. Just a couple weeks ago, right after Thanksgiving here, I did a show and it was my literal first time in a public ring in over five years. And that was versus Jeff Jarrett there, I was managing Matt. And there was some talks of possibly doing some sort of intergender tag match with his girl and me and Matt, but, I wouldn’t go that crazy. I wouldn’t go that crazy but I would say never say never. You know, our days as an independent tag team, I think maybe at an end, unless, I could go back to wearing the babies on my back and stuff. I feel like my place in wrestling is more behind the scenes. At this point. I produced a ton of WWE vignettes and in video footage, TNA stuff, a lot of stuff that led up to the AEW, debut stuff for AEW. So I feel like a lot of people don’t realize that a lot of that stuff was like, you know, my producing, my filmmaking, my ideas. That’s where I kind of have the best time in wrestling as of now, aside from the musical part of, you know, writing entrance themes and stuff, but, you know, I’m pretty busy. You know, I got the four kids, I homeschool the four kids, I have a legitimate day job, I’ve got my content creation, it’s a lot going on. And wrestling is sort of an afterthought nowadays, because again, you know, I’m old and fat and ugly.”

Says Matt Hardy is happy in AEW:

“You know, I don’t want to speak for him. But he is, he’s happy there, and not as happy as he could be. You know, some circumstances are out of his control. But he’s making the best of it and he is happy. He’s very happy there and he’s grateful to be there.”

Nobody knowing about The Hardy Boyz’s WWE return:

“Nobody in the building bro. They literally snuck us in wearing like, they had somebody go and get these tourists hoodies, and they dress us on these hoodies, and they took us in the back way and we were literally running and hiding and ducking. Nobody knew. Nobody knew I had all my friends asking, “Hey, are you going to be at the show? Where are you?” When we landed in Orlando, we took a picture and we said, “Alright, we’re going to all post this”, after we had like a meet and greet or something or ROH show, you know, after that, we’re gonna post and say, “Alright, see you later. Have fun.” So people think we’re flying out. And you know, we’re not going to be in the state for Wrestlemania. I mean, this was like, Mission Impossible operation here. And we pulled it off, because, everybody wants the scoop everybody wants to be the cool guy with the info and the intel, which drives me fucking crazy. Just enjoy it. Why are you ruining it for yourself and other people. But you know what, we had to be careful because of that. They pulled it off. They really did.”