Janel Grant’s PR Firm, SKDK, held their scheduled press briefing today to discuss the upcoming Netflix docu-series “Mr. McMahon,” and the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations made by the former WWE employee against former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The press briefing on September 19 featured Janel Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis and Kendra Barkoff Lamy of SKDK. Callis kicked off the call with the following opening statement before they took questions from members of the media.

“Janel’s story is an important one, and we hope Netflix’s docuseries does it justice. Her experience is integral to an accurate and full re-telling of the story of the WWE and Mr. McMahon. While Janel didn’t participate in the Netflix docuseries, we hope it shines a light on the abhorrent actions of McMahon, frequently on the WWE property, and it portrays the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. Many of the stories in the last few months have not portrayed her in the way she deserves to portrayed as a survivor of human trafficking and sexual abuse.”

