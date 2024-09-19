Janel Grant’s PR Firm, SKDK, held their scheduled press briefing today to discuss the upcoming Netflix docu-series “Mr. McMahon,” and the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations made by the former WWE employee against former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
The press briefing on September 19 featured Janel Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis and Kendra Barkoff Lamy of SKDK. Callis kicked off the call with the following opening statement before they took questions from members of the media.
“Janel’s story is an important one, and we hope Netflix’s docuseries does it justice. Her experience is integral to an accurate and full re-telling of the story of the WWE and Mr. McMahon. While Janel didn’t participate in the Netflix docuseries, we hope it shines a light on the abhorrent actions of McMahon, frequently on the WWE property, and it portrays the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. Many of the stories in the last few months have not portrayed her in the way she deserves to portrayed as a survivor of human trafficking and sexual abuse.”
Featured below is a complete recap of the press briefing from Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com:
JANEL GRANT / SKDK PRESS BRIEFING RECAP (9/19/2024)* After reviewing the lawsuit, Callis spoke that she hoped the series would “accurately” show Grant’s story, even though Grant was not involved in the film.
* When asked, Callis said that they have not been in contact with any “current victims”, noting that there was a “non-public” investigation ongoing into McMahon by the federal government.
* Grant nor her team has seen the Netlix series.
* They hope the series does Grant’s story justice and shines a light on the “abhorrent actions of Vince McMahon.”
* When asked if Grant had been asked to take part, Callis remarked, “Janel has the right to tell her story” but did not state whether she was or not invited. She noted Grant has the right to share her story in her own time.
* There was brief outreach from some in WWE after the lawsuit was filed (it was not stated who) but they have not heard from anyone there in some time, which makes sense, given they are in active litigation.
* Their lawsuit remains paused at the request of the federal government. They hoped that the investigation will be expedited quickly so they can move forward with civil proceedings.
* During the pause, they have have filed a bill of discovery against Dr. Carlon Colker and his practice, Peak Wellness, Inc. in Connecticut. This is the medical professional McMahon allegedly had Grant see. Callis stated that Grant was given IV treatment and pills to take but was not aware what they were for.
* They stated Grant was coerced and human trafficked and that WWE employees who were aware of her connection to McMahon treated her with “hostility.”
* They said a criminal indictment of McMahon is possible and they want the process to be correct, not rushed.
* They reiterated Grant was a victim in this case, comparing her to the Sean Combs victims.