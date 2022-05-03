New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recent IWGP World Heavyweight title matchup between champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Zack Sabre Jr. from Hyper Battle will be airing this week for the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. Full details are below.

This week on AXS TV, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in action from Hyper Battle!

After Zack Sabre Jr. won the New Japan Cup, he headed into a familiar spot, in the main event at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. This time, ZSJ looked to onne up his performance from Sakura Genesis 2018, as he sought his first World Heavyweight Championship.

This fantastic technical clash is your can’t miss featured bout Thursday at 10/9c! Do not miss a second- tune in on AXS or Fight Network internationally!