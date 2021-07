Brock Lesnar is enjoying life outside of WWE.

Lesnar was spotted at Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Met the one, the only, Brock Lesnar backstage last night at @TCSummerJam! pic.twitter.com/Rk8jaaSJW9 — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) July 25, 2021

While there was speculation that Lesnar could be brought back to appear at this year’s SummerSlam, the former WWE Champion isn’t slated to be there nor is there any word when he will make a return.