Recent TV Ratings for Impact Wrestling, Impact Drawing Older Audience Than Other Wrestling TV Shows, More

New details on the monthly average TV ratings for Impact Wrestling on AXS TV have been revealed for this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The data shows that Impact is the most-watched show on AXS. It also shows that Impact draws a much older audience than any other pro wrestling show on TV.

Regarding the fact that Impact draws a much older audience than other promotions, the median is not available but you can get an idea of the viewer age by looking at the percentage of viewers that are 18-49. Impact was 28.8% for July. To compare, the week of July 27 through August 2 saw WWE RAW draw 38.2%, AEW Dynamite was 51.0%, WWE NXT was 32.7%, and WWE SmackDown was 34.0%. It’s interesting that Impact is skewing older than event NXT and SmackDown as those shows are in the range of 55-57 for the age of the median viewer.

The list of 2020 monthly averages looks like this:

* The show averaged 169,000 viewers for the month of January, with 49,000 of those being in the key 18-49 demographic, for an 0.04 rating in the demo

* The show averaged 181,000 viewers in February. 54,000 are in the key 18-49 demographic, for an 0.04 rating

* The show averaged 161,000 viewers in March. 36,000 were in the key demo, for an 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

* The show averaged 144,000 viewers in April. 27,000 were in the 18-49 demographic, for a 0.02 rating in the demo

* The show averaged 153,000 viewers in May. 34,000 viewers were in the key 18-49 demographic, for a demo rating of 0.03

* The show averaged 141,000 viewers in June. 32,000 were in the key demographic, for a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demo

* The show averaged 153,000 viewers in July. 44,000 were in the key 18-49 demographic, for a 0.03 rating in the demo

