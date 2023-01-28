According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the January 15th edition of WOW (Women of Wrestling) on CBS Media Ventures was watched by 308,000 viewers, which was relatively similar to the number from the previous week’s episode and marks six consecutive weeks that viewership was over 300,000.

WOW did see a 12% increase in the 18-49 demographic, which averages out to 82,000 viewers. The early weeks of the show were consistently in the 200,000 range so this marks an incredible run for WOW as their audience base continues to grow.

At this time there is no viewership information on the January 22nd episode. Stay tuned.