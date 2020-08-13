Recent WWE Call-Ups Reportedly Have Not Received New Contracts

Several of the recent WWE main roster call-ups reportedly have not received new contracts, according to Fightful Select.

Many of the recent call-ups are said to be working lighter schedules than they were on the WWE NXT brand, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was noted that one WWE source who is a higher-up said that the topic of extending contracts or offering new ones will likely be discussed when things “return to normal” from the pandemic, though that’s much easier said than done.

It was also noted that WWE has no idea what their live event schedule will look like when things do return to normal, or even if they will have a schedule outside of TV events.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.