Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured former women’s champion Carmella defeating Liv Morgan in an opening round matchup of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had Morgan penciled in as the winner of the match prior to the show airing, but at some point the decision was changed. The report adds that there has been significant frustration backstage from talent and staff regarding the booking of the women’s division, an issue they have been plagued with on multiple occasions.

We’ll keep you updated on the situation.