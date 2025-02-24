Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today to post a photo of himself and CM Punk signing some photos. These limited-edition autographs will be sold at tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings.

Just a couple of 1/1’s in Cincinnati tonight for #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WONJtlcG8D — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 24, 2025

WWE and Slim Jim are holding a WrestleMania contest. You can check out the details below:

.@DMcIntyreWWE 🤝 The Savage @SlimJim meat snack! Don’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity! Go to https://t.co/m3yDofahk2 to enter for a chance to win. #ad pic.twitter.com/quTxUMwtbr — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2025

Doc Gallows has announced his first post-WWE move.

The Good Brothers member and his wife, Dr. Bethany Hankinson, will open Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness in Locust Grove, Georgia, on March 3, 2025. Dr. Hankinson has experience as both a chiropractor and a pediatric ICU nurse. The business will offer chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue treatments, and more.

The clinic is located at 501A Stanley K Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove.

1 week from today, Monday 3/3 @bg39760138 & I are officially opening Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness at 501A Stanley K Tanger Blvd in Locust Grove, GA!! Offering chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue modalities & more. See you next week! #adjustmesoftly pic.twitter.com/nb07qGJJT5 — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) February 24, 2025

Mick Foley says Tyson Fury is “made for our world” of pro wrestling.

Fury, a world-renowned boxer with a history of title wins, has made appearances in WWE, including wrestling Braun Strowman and participating in a sing-a-long with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash At The Castle 2022.

While speaking with Sporting Life, Foley commented on Fury’s natural fit for the world of professional wrestling. He said,

“Tyson Fury’s made for our world. He really enjoys it. Another guy who respects it, you know. I met him and he was a big wrestling fan. He.. not just brought a lot of fun to it, but he brought a lot of talent. That guy, that size, just moving away and dodging punches. He was kind of like Ali, with the quickness.”