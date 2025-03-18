A former veteran of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring Of Honor (ROH) is gearing up for her return to the squared circle.

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch surfaced on social media with a statement on Tuesday announcing that she is returning to the independent wrestling scene.

“After taking some time to reflect and recharge, I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m BACK on the independent wrestling scene,” Hirsch wrote via X. “I’ve missed the rush, the fans, and the adrenaline that comes with stepping into that ring. I’m ready to bring the passion and the performance you know and love!”

Hirsch continued, “Now accepting bookings! Serious inquiries only. Email: legitleylahirsch55@gmail.com.”