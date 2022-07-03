Former AEW star Alan Angels (fka 5 of The Dark Order) made his Impact Wrestling debut on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Angels debuted at the Impact TV tapings to air this coming Thursday, answering an open challenge issued by X Division Champion Mike Bailey, which was issued after retaining over Trey Miguel at Against All Odds on Friday night.

As noted, Angels became a free agent from AEW on Friday as his contract expired the day before. Angels revealed this week that AEW chose not to re-sign him, but they did offer him a per-night deal, which he turned down. You can click here for his post-release statement, and click here for his recent comments on what led to his departure.

There’s no word yet on if Angels has signed with Impact, or if this was a one-off appearance. He is from Georgia, not far from where the tapings were held at Center Stage in Atlanta.

