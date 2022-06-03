Veteran pro wrestler Jack Evans is returning to Impact Wrestling for Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

It was announced during tonight’s Impact episode that Evans will be making his return to Impact as a competitor in Ultimate X. He joins Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel and X Division Champion Ace Austin as confirmed participants in the match. The final entrant will be announced in the next two weeks.

Evans first worked the NWA-TNA weekly pay-per-view on March 10, 2004 for the America’s X Cup Tournament. Then as part of a working agreement between TNA and AAA, Evans made two appearances for TNA in June and July 2011, defeating Tony Nese and Jesse Sorensen in his debut to advance to a Fatal 4 Way for a TNA contract at Destination X. The Fatal 4 Way also included Low Ki, Joaquin Wilde and the winner, Austin Aries. Evans then worked the joint Impact-Lucha Underground event on April 6, 2018. He participated in a Fatal 6 Way that also included Caleb Konley, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Moose, Matt Sydal and the winner, Matanza Cueto. Evans last worked for Impact at their September 2018 tapings in Mexico with AAA, participating in a Fatal 4 Way with Puma King, WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, and the winner, Petey Williams.

Evans was most recently signed to AEW. He debuted with AEW in May 2019, and eventually began teaming with Angelico as The Hybrid2. Evans’ contract expired at the end of April 2022, and he revealed that it was not going to be renewed. He has continued to work for indie promotions since then.

In other news on Ultimate X, tonight’s Impact saw King defeat Blake Christian to keep his spot in the match.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card, along with a few related posts on Ultimate X:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. one challenger TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

.@_BlakeChristian is back in and has an Ultimate X Spot to win!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zIjagtiClT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Slammiversary.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.