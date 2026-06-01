The talent included in the latest mass WWE releases are starting to finally turn up elsewhere.

Back in late April, the annual post-WrestleMania mass WWE releases took place, with over 20 wrestlers from WWE’s various brands and developmental programs being let go from the company.

In recent weeks, some of the names included in the releases have starting being announced for their first post-WWE appearances.

And now a new name has joined the mix.

Along with recent announcements for the post-WWE returns of Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross and others, it appears that a former women’s wrestler from the WWE main roster is about to begin the next chapter of her career.

Heading into the ‘EVE 150: History Makers | Rule Breakers’ special event on June 5 at the Big Penny Social in Walthamstow, London, social media promotion for the show has been teasing the debut of a former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion.

“Molly Spartan has thrown out the challenge to someone for Friday June 5th, but is being ever so slightly vague with regards to this woman who she hopes will meet her in the middle of the ring at EVE 150 in London on Friday June 5th,” the announcement began. “All we know is this fiery competitor is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, a former EVE Champion, and an absolute KiLleR in the ring.”

The announcement concluded, “We’ll find out the answer to this mystery this coming Friday June 5 at EVE 150!”

Kay Lee Ray, formerly known as Alba Fyre in WWE, is a former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion with Isla Dawn, and her initials are being emphasized in the above announcement when the promotion described the mystery opponent as “an absolute KiLleR in the ring.”

Pro Wrestling EVE 150 takes place on June 5, with the show airing live for members of the company’s official YouTube channel. For ticket information, visit the official website for the promotion at EVEWrestling.com.

🚨 Challenge Accepted? 🚨 A returning former WWE title holder heads to EVE in Walthamstow, London on Friday June 5th to answer @MollySpartan's challenge in the ring. But who could it be? …And was it really a wise decision to step up to a woman who is currently 6–1 in EVE… pic.twitter.com/qV3UKfD7kY — EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) May 30, 2026