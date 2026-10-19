Former WWE NXT Superstar Adriana Rizzo has addressed the possibility of returning to the ring following her release from the company last month.

During a recent interview with Pario Magazine, Rizzo discussed her future in professional wrestling, revealing that she is currently waiting for her 30-day non-compete period to expire before exploring potential opportunities.

“I think, um, right now I’m still within my 30 days, so I haven’t, once I get past the 30 days, I’ll really kind of start looking into options and see what’s out there,” Rizzo said. “So that’s, I’m just kind of waiting until those 30 days are up right now.”

In addition to discussing her wrestling future, Rizzo spoke about her business endeavors, including Salt & Daughters, a swimwear brand she launched in May.

Rizzo signed with WWE in 2022 and made her NXT debut the following year. During her time with the developmental brand, she became associated with Tony D’Angelo and The D’Angelo Family.

She was among the talents released as part of WWE’s NXT roster cuts in September.

While Rizzo has yet to announce her next move, she appears open to exploring opportunities in professional wrestling once her contractual restrictions expire.