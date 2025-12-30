Randy Beidelschies, aka former WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

On moving beyond the “Big Body Javi” character: “For sure. Obviously, ‘Big Body Javi’ was very much the opposite of who I am, which is what made it fun. Now on the indies, just going by Javi, it’s much more me. I’m someone who listens to metalcore, vibes with emo kids, kids who are bullied, kids who feel like outsiders. I wear that on my heart.

I saw a comment the other day calling it ‘virtual signaling BS,’ and it just made me laugh. People hide behind social media. They forget we’re real people. The ‘core kid’ thing came from being at shows where fans would say, ‘I didn’t know you listened to this kind of music.’ That’s when I realized — these are my people, and they don’t really have representation.

The music talks about mental health, struggle, emotion — real stuff people go through daily. Big Body Javi was fun, but now I want to sink my teeth into something that actually matters to me.”

On growing up as a wrestling fan and entering the business: “I loved wrestling growing up. I had No Mercy on N64, got in trouble trying moves on my brother during the Attitude Era. Wrestling and football were my first loves.

After playing arena football, I called every indie promotion in Minnesota offering to build rings, do anything. I actually became a promoter before I ever stepped in the ring. WWE eventually scooped me up before I even had a full indie run.

I trained with Ken Anderson and Kate Diamond, worked Ironheart Pro Wrestling — that’s home for me. You have to love wrestling to survive in this business. People who don’t love it get weeded out quickly.”

On the physical reality of wrestling: “I shattered my foot catching someone on a dive. Multiple knee surgeries. Wrestling hurts. If you don’t love it, the grind will destroy you.

At NXT, we bumped every day. Lifted every day. Took flights sick, throwing up, still went out there and had matches. You have to want it.”

