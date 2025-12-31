Javier Bernal recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE NXT Superstar spoke about lessons he learned while in WWE, creative freedom wrestlers have outside of WWE, as well as legacy and perseverance.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On lessons learned from WWE: “Sometimes it doesn’t matter how hard you work, it’s time, place, and opportunity. I was there four years. You don’t last four years if you’re not good. John Cena once told me I had match of the night. Booker T always had my back. When guys like that vouch for you, but things still don’t happen, you learn — sometimes it’s just not your time yet. It’s not a no. It’s a ‘not right now.’”

On creative freedom outside WWE: “It’s collaborative. WWE is structured, and that’s not a bad thing, but on the indies, you can explore who you really are. I’ve had WWE talent reach out telling me I’m killing it now. I’m a free agent. WWE, AEW, TNA, MLW, NJPW, anyone can pick me up. Now’s a good time.”

On legacy and perseverance: “Someone who didn’t give up. Someone who kept climbing the mountain no matter how many times he was pushed off. Personally, a good husband, a good son, someone who stood up for the right things and stayed selfless in a selfish business.”

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match