Dani Luna is speaking out following her TNA exit.

And she’s making it clear that her next move could be a major one.

After her final match aired on Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT, Luna took to social media with a reflective video that centered around one simple question: what’s next?

The video features Luna back home in the United Kingdom, where she opens up in a voiceover about the uncertainty ahead.

And the fear that comes with it.

“If it doesn’t scare you, maybe it’s not worth doing,” she admitted.

That tone continues as Luna hints at bigger ambitions and a desire to push beyond her current limits.

“And I know that you see it. I know that you do. But it’s not enough anymore,” she continued. “We must walk through the fire to truly come out inevitable this time. And I would kick through the crust of the Earth to prove to you that I am one of the best in the world. But maybe, maybe I don’t have to.”

That last line stands out.

In her final appearance for the company, Luna came up short against Jada Stone on Thursday’s broadcast.

As previously reported, Luna had requested her release following TNA Sacrifice late last month. At the time, it was noted that there was no bad blood between the two sides.

Now, with her departure official and her mindset clear, all eyes are on what Luna does next.