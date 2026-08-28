Zoey Serrano is officially part of the TNA Knockouts division.

The former Zoey Stark made her arrival during the live August 27 edition of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT, emerging at the conclusion of an in-ring segment involving Indi Hartwell and authority figure Daria Rae.

Hartwell made it clear during the segment that her sights are set on Xia Brookside and the TNA Knockouts World Championship. That led to a tense exchange with Rae, with the two trading words and even teasing the possibility of eventually meeting in a singles match.

Despite Rae potentially standing in her way, Hartwell reiterated that she intends to pursue the Knockouts World Championship.

As Rae walked away with a smirk, Serrano suddenly appeared behind Hartwell and attacked her. Serrano laid Hartwell out with the Z-360 before Rae introduced her as the newest member of the Knockouts division.

TNA subsequently confirmed that Serrano has officially signed with the company.

Serrano previously competed in WWE as Zoey Stark before departing the company. Her arrival immediately puts her into the mix with Hartwell following Thursday night’s attack.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 8/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.