Former WWE NXT talent Brinley Reece is officially married.

Reece, whose real name is Breanna Aponte, revealed the news on social media, reposting several photos and videos from the wedding to her Instagram Stories.

Reece spent approximately three years with WWE after initially joining the company through its NIL program. She departed WWE in January 2026.

Her final match for the company took place in March 2025 before she underwent shoulder surgery, which kept her sidelined for the remainder of the year.

During her WWE run, Reece also crossed over to TNA Wrestling as part of the company’s working relationship with NXT. She competed on an episode of TNA iMPACT and also wrestled on the Bound For Glory pre-show.