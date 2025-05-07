Recently released WWE star Riley Osborne is denying claims that he was against being moved to EVOLVE in WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Osborne denied an online rumor stating that he “made it well known” that he didn’t want to go to EVOLVE. He wrote,

“I worked the first set of Evolve tapings the day after my wife was released. When I was told by head coach on a phone call that night I can have it off tomorrow if I need time with my wife as we had to pull out of the house we were like 2 weeks from closing on, all I had to do was tell him yea I’d like just a day to be with her. I was the first person in that building the next day and was commended on my professionalism. I will not have my work ethic questioned when I was busting my ass off in rehab to return which I knew the return would have been on Evolve.

Not everything you read online is true.”

Osborne underwent surgery on his foot in early March.

Not pointing fingers just clearing things up. 👍 https://t.co/FGiN601Jp8 pic.twitter.com/d6bDaNXUiX — Josh Terry (@Turbo_JoshTerry) May 6, 2025

Trick Williams and Joe Hendry will finally settle their heated rivalry at NXT Battleground 2025.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ava made it official – Joe Hendry will put his TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Trick Williams at the upcoming event.

The tension between the two has been escalating for weeks. Trick ambushed Hendry at both TNA Rebellion and last Thursday’s edition of TNA iMPACT!. Hendry struck back on NXT, costing Trick a shot at the NXT Championship by interfering in the 25-man battle royal and orchestrating his elimination.

HISTORY. For the first time ever on a WWE PLE, The @ThisIsTNA World Championship will be on the line when @joehendry defends against @_trickwilliams at #WWEBattleground! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EuGKULuMcu — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

In a high-stakes Battle Royal on WWE NXT to determine the next challenger for Oba Femi’s NXT Championship at WWE Battleground: Tampa, the ring was packed with talent representing the future and present of pro wrestling. The match featured dynamic representatives from WWE LFG, WWE EVOLVE, and even an unexpected presence from TNA Wrestling.

Shiloh Hill and Chris Island brought the heat from WWE LFG, showing raw intensity and hunger throughout the match. WWE EVOLVE was in full force, with hard-hitting competitors like Timothy Thatcher, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, and Sean Legacy battling for a breakout moment on the big stage. From TNA Wrestling, fans were thrilled to see Zachary Wentz, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, and Elijah — better known to WWE fans as the returning Elias — step back into an NXT ring.

Early in the contest, Elijah made a powerful statement by eliminating Charlie Dempsey, shocking both the fans and his fellow superstars. Although Dempsey was out of the match, he remained at ringside, closely watching the action unfold—his expression unreadable as the battle escalated.

As bodies flew over the ropes and alliances crumbled, the final moments came down to a fierce and frantic showdown. In the end, it was Myles Borne who stood tall, outlasting a gritty field of contenders. As the crowd roared in approval, Wren Sinclair and Tavion Heights joined Borne in the ring to celebrate a hard-fought victory.

With Charlie Dempsey observing from the shadows and competitors from multiple brands making their presence felt, the road to WWE Battleground is now clear: Myles Borne will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship in what promises to be a career-defining showdown.

WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIJAH?!@_Iam_Elijah_ IS HERE FOR THE BATTLE ROYAL!! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RPjfiZmRod — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

JOE HENDRY AND TRICK WILLIAMS ARE THROWING DOWN!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y0ShyatDaL — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

WHAT AN ENDING!!! MYLES BORNE IS THE NEW NO.1 CONTENDER!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0GL0QdsTM5 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Jordynne Grace is officially set for NXT Battleground 2025, where she’ll challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Grace secured her title opportunity by defeating Giulia on the May 6 episode of NXT, sealing the win with her signature Beast Mode (Juggernaut Driver).

Following the hard-fought victory, Grace was confronted by Vaquer, setting the stage for their upcoming clash.

JUGGERNAUT DRIVER! JORDYNNE GRACE IS THE NEW #1 CONTENDER!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8cXtvdL4BK — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 7, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

* Joe Hendry and Trick Williams contract signing.