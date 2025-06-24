– The latest episode of Rabil’s Places, produced by Omaha Productions, premieres tomorrow on ESPN+ and will feature WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The series, hosted by former pro lacrosse star and Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil, dives deep into the sport through interviews and storytelling.

– According to WWE sources, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw brought in a sold-out crowd of 13,433 fans at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio — making it the highest-grossing WWE event in the city’s history.

– Cody Rhodes is set to appear at the SummerSlam Welcome Party hosted by OnLocation. The event will take place at The Lighthouse at Pier 61 in Chelsea Piers, New York City.

– Kacy Catanzaro (formerly known as Katana Chance in WWE) revealed via her Instagram Stories that she recently underwent surgery to fix a broken nose sustained during her time in WWE. As noted, she was included in the mass WWE releases that took place in early May of 2025.